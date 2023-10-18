WLOX Careers
White House Hotel in Biloxi announces plans to expand

The new addition will be going up in the northern part of the parking lot of the current hotel.
The new addition will be going up in the northern part of the parking lot of the current hotel.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The historic White House Hotel on Highway 90 in Biloxi is expanding.

The hotel will be breaking ground on an expansion at the end of November and beginning of December. The plans were presented today to the Biloxi Development Review Committee.

Lodging & Leisure Investments Chief Marketing Officer Tessy Lambert says the 11,600 square-foot, three-story addition will give them the opportunity to host more guests and hold larger events and weddings. The new addition will be going up in the northern part of the parking lot of the current hotel. Lambert says they’ll be expanding guest parking across the street.

This growth all comes as the White House Hotel is coming up on its 10th Anniversary on August 21. The current White House Hotel was brought back to life in 2014 after sitting vacant for 30 years.

