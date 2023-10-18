Wednesday’s Forecast

Chilly morning in the 40s and 50s. Then, a mild and pleasant day ahead with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Today stays nice and comfortably dry. It may become slightly muggier tomorrow. Can’t rule out a few hit-or-miss showers tomorrow PM to Friday AM but most of the rain will probably miss Coastal Mississippi and instead hit areas to our northeast. Then, a cool front arrives. This will turn the air much drier heading into the weekend. So, plan on low humidity and no rain from Friday PM to Saturday and Sunday.

