Wednesday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Chilly morning in the 40s and 50s. Then, a mild and pleasant day ahead with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Today stays nice and comfortably dry. It may become slightly muggier tomorrow. Can’t rule out a few hit-or-miss showers tomorrow PM to Friday AM but most of the rain will probably miss Coastal Mississippi and instead hit areas to our northeast. Then, a cool front arrives. This will turn the air much drier heading into the weekend. So, plan on low humidity and no rain from Friday PM to Saturday and Sunday.

