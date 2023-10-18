Walking track dedicated to Connie Rocko opens today in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today for the new outdoor walking track located in Biloxi on Woolmarket Road.

Community members joined with city leaders to celebrate the completion of the track. The park is being dedicated to District 5 Supervisor Connie Rocko, who spearheaded the project.

“It’s a team effort and they came. I would say we have to change this or we have to change that,” said Rocko. “They were so accommodating and they always pulled through. I think it’s a good, safe place for people to walk and have their children play. I’m just glad that we’ve got this accomplished.”

The walking track will be named “Rocko Recreational Park” in her honor. Naming the park after Connie Rocko was a surprise for her.

“I’m very excited; I’m honored,” said Rocko. “I can’t give the credit to anybody but the folks that work for me.”

Connie Rocko is retiring this year. Her last day as a supervisor will be December 31.

