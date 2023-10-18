WLOX Careers
Toddler fatally run over by father in Metairie parking lot, deputies say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was fatally struck by a pickup truck in a parking lot in Metairie.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of Houma Boulevard.

Deputies say the father of the child was backing up his pickup truck out of a parking space, then as he was driving out, he unknowingly struck the victim.

The victim’s father, Nestor Maradiga, identified his son as 2-year-old Elian.

Nestor says he was unaware that the boy had run out to the parking lot as he was leaving for work.

The boy was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators do not suspect impairment, but toxicology results will be taken for analysis.

