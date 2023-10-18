WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans

Southern Miss falls to South Alabama, 55-3, during Tuesday night game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Southern Miss Golden Eagles(Southern Miss)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles were beaten 55-3 by the South Alabama Jaguars during Tuesday night’s game at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

The Eagles managed to earn three points in the third quarter after a 32-yard field goal from Andrew Stein.

According to the Southern Miss official athletic website, this was the football team’s first regular season Tuesday night game since 2006.

On Oct. 3, 2006, Southern Miss dropped a 20-6 decision at Tulsa. The Golden Eagles also played the following week on a Tuesday and defeated UCF (9/26), 19-14, in Hattiesburg.

The Jaguars came into the game with a 3-3 record and 1-1 in league play, defeating ULM 55-7 in its last outing.

USA coach Kane Wommack, who is in his third year with the Jaguar program, played three seasons for the USM program as a tight end and a fullback, as well as a holder.

Former Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson is in his first season as the Jaguar cornerbacks coach. Hopson was the top man of the Southern Miss program from 2016 until resigning early in 2020, stepping down after the meeting with the Jaguars to open that season.

Following the USA contest, the Golden Eagles travel to App State for a Sun Belt tilt, on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Are you aware that you may have unclaimed money in your name?
‘Unclaimed Money Open House’ to help Coast residents find missing cash
A frame grab from a video created by Eley Guild Hardy Architects shows the pedestrian tramway...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 90 set to temporarily close near Jones Park for tramway maintenance
Creel also said the new store will attract more people to the area around it.
New Biloxi convenience store in first stages of transformation
Analysts explain why Louisiana Governor’s race isn’t good predictor of what’s to come in Mississippi
It's a happy ending, as Eric rejoined his classmates at school Monday.
“I was scared for my life” says Ocean Springs football player after collapsing during game

Latest News

Southern Miss football hit the road to Mobile to take on South Alabama Tuesday night, but it'll...
Southern Miss falls to South Alabama 55-3
SMU freshman Matthew Foster battles three of the top players in the SEC for the right to be...
FALLEN OAK INVITATIONAL: Final Round
Golden Eagles drop to 1-6 on the season.
South Alabama dismantles Southern Miss
Hear from the Golden Eagles golf star.
Picayune's Cameron Guidry represents Southern Miss well in Opening Round at Fallen Oak