Skydweller Aero bringing operations to Hancock County

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Skydweller Aero Inc. is bringing its flight test and aircraft modification operations to Hancock County.

The project represents a corporate investment of $15 million, as well as $40 million in advanced solar-powered aircraft inventory. The project will create at least 36 new jobs.

Governor Tate Reeves believes that the decision to locate these high-tech operations in Mississippi will help the state for many more years as a leader in the aerospace industry.

“The decision to locate these high-tech operations in Mississippi helps position our state for many more successful years as a leader in the aerospace industry,” said Reeves. “This fantastic investment from the Skydweller Aero team will provide dozens of new opportunities for the people of Hancock County and is further testament to our strong business environment and talented workforce.”

Skyweller Aero CEO Robert Miller is excited for the company to begin operations at Stennis International Airport.

“Skydweller is excited to begin operating at Stennis International Airport and is grateful for the ongoing support from the state of Mississippi and Hancock County. The Southern hospitality shines bright, and we anticipate great success, with 2024 being a very busy year,” said Miller. “Our recruitment has started strong, and our first newly recruited technician will travel to Spain later this month to start their on-the-job training and the transition of flight test operations to Stennis. We look forward to working with the local colleges and universities in developing the workforce opportunities in this unique field of aviation.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, as well as through the Airport Revitalization Revolving Loan Program. Hancock County is assisting with the construction of the hangar, and AccelerateMS is assisting with workforce training.

Construction is slated to begin in early November with operations expected to begin by the end of the year.

For more information, visit www.skydweller.aero.

