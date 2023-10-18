WLOX Careers
Road work on Diamondhead loop underway

The city hired Warren Paving to help ease the burdens some drivers deal with on the Diamondhead...
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Work is being done to one of Diamondhead’s major roadways. The city hired Warren Paving to help ease the burdens some drivers deal with on the Diamondhead loop.

The work first began last week with patching the roads and will eventually move on to stripping. The goal was to remove potholes for drivers.

Bikers and walkers will be happy to hear that the one lane will return on the east side of the loop. The city says it was important to repair the loop because of how many drivers are on the loop during the day.

“That is the main road in Diamondhead. Pretty much everyone has to get on and off that road some point in time to get to their homes. It is the most traveled road in Diamondhead,” said Jon McCraw.

The roadwork is projected to be finished sometime in February.

