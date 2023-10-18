Mother of baby whose hand deliberately burned at daycare says she wants justice

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time, the mother of a six-month-old who had her hand forcefully burned on a bottle warmer at a New Orleans daycare is speaking exclusively with Fox 8, detailing the trauma her young child endured.

She’s demanding the daycare worker whom police arrested for the crime, as well as the daycare itself, be held accountable.

“You see this type of stuff on movies, you see this type of stuff on TV, never really think it could hit home,” said Khalecia Vinning.

Vinning said she dropped off her six-month-old daughter, Harper, at daycare at McMillan’s First Steps in Central City on the morning of Friday, September 22.

Later in the afternoon, she said she got a call from McMillan’s saying her daughter had been burned.

She rushed to the school and took her daughter to the hospital.

“They scrubbed all the blisters off her hand, and she was screaming, and I had to hold her down,” Vinning said through tears. “I had to hold her down because she don’t know what’s going on, you know? She was 6 months old, she was crying and I don’t know what to do.”

A mother displays the blistered fingers of her 6-month-old daughter, allegedly burned when Central City daycare worker Victoria Saulter plunged the infant's hand into the scalding water of a bottle warmer at McMillian's First Steps Child Care. (Photo provided by family)

The New Orleans Police Department later arrested 27-year-old Victoria Saulter, an employee at McMillan’s, for allegedly placing the baby’s hand on a bottle warmer twice, saying, “Good job!” as the baby cried out in pain, according to an arrest warrant.

The appliance heats water to a temperature as high as 194.5 degrees Fahrenheit, a detective wrote.

Saulter remains in the Orleans Parish Prison on a $50,000 bond. She has not yet been arraigned.

Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense punishable by up to 40 years in state prison. (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

“I couldn’t believe that she would do Harper that. Even after seeing it, in my heart, I still couldn’t believe that she did Harper that, I can’t,” Vinning said, describing a video shown to her by McMillan staff. “How do you do that?”

The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital New Orleans for treatment of what doctors determined were second-degree burns. The burn injuries were so severe, that doctors said the child would have scars and possibly lose the range of motion in her hand.

“Harper’s waking up every two to three hours. She’s not allowing you to put her down. You can tell a change in her,” Vinning said. “No matter how happy she is, I know my child. She’s different.”

The warrant states the child was burned at 1:10 p.m. but that Saulter did not notify the administration at the daycare until 3:50 p.m.

“She’s not the only one responsible. She’s not the only one that dropped the ball,” Vinning said. “All of them are responsible.”

Speaking to Fox 8, the Director of Operations and Principal at McMillan’s, Dr. P.W. Reed, defended the school’s handling of the incident, saying daycare staff have a duty to inform the parent of a child without taking it upon themselves to bring the child to the hospital.

Reed also said Saulter had faced “sheltering issues.”

“We do have the autonomy to make sure that we’re vetting even more carefully -- that we’re watching more carefully every single thing that we’re doing,” he said. “I knew that she was dealing with some sheltering issues and that’s all we knew. There were times that she was late and yes, we confronted those issues and we dealt with those issues.”

Reed said they’ve never had an incident like this before. He also said Saulter was immediately fired, and they called police, child protective services, and state licensing to report what happened.

Vinning said she is furious with Saulter and McMillan’s.

“My experience was pure hell. Nobody can take that from me,” she said. “Did I want it to be pure hell? No. It’s my baby.”

