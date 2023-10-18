Memorial Health hosts mammogram-a-thon at Gulfport Walmart

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mammograms can help save lives. That was the message the Memorial Health system gave at a Gulfport Walmart on Wednesday, October 18.

It was a mammogram-a-thon where Memorial team members were educating shoppers about the importance of getting screened. The Memorial Cancer Center says their goal is to help patients detect breast cancer early.

Retha Henderson, a two-time cancer survivor, was there seeking advice even though she’d conquered breast cancer. She’s urging others to get tested often.

“Even though I am a survivor I cannot assume that I may not get it again, so I still get tested,” Henderson said.

She said the fight wasn’t easy, but faith is what got her this far.

The way you choose to go through it that’s your choice, but I chose not to let it get me down,” she said.

Memorial Cancer Center Manager Quin Barnes said the goal is to help patients detect breast cancer early. She said events like these will help the community.

“We want to do everything possible to make sure that our community is taken care of,” Barnes said. “To bring awareness for yearly mammograms so we have programs available for those who can’t afford them.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States. Black women have a higher death rate from breast cancer than all other women. A combination of over 250,000 men and women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

That’s why Memorial is urging you to do self-exams every month in addition to annual mammograms. Barnes said if you find a lump or dimpling in the breast go to your doctor.

“If you don’t feel like it’s right, it is not supposed to be there. It doesn’t matter what your age please let your physician know and get it checked out,” she said.

