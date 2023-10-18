Jackson Co. Fair animal exhibit creating great memories

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As day four begun at the Jackson County fair, the cows were mooing and the chickens clucking as spectators came to see farm animals on display.

One farmer who is back for the second year to show off her animals said that this exhibit is always a wonderful thing.

“I just want people to learn about them,” said Donna Hamilton. “I’m glad this is here for the kids that don’t ever get to see the animals and they get to come pet them. I just think it’s a good experience.”

This year is Hamilton’s second showing off her cows. Her first year? Well, that’s an experience she just had to share.

“Last year when we brought these up here, they had never been off the farm,” explained Hamilton. “They had a young guy come help, I said ‘Okay’. Well, when we let ‘em out, one of ‘em turned around to go back and he just stepped out of the way. I said ‘What did you do that for?’”

Turns out that the young man was scared of the cows and then, in the blink of an eye, one of them escaped.

“My grandson chased that cow, they had everybody,” laughed Hamilton. “It went down the midway and broke pipes in there and everything. They said, ‘I got it fixed up different this year, we ain’t gonna have a rodeo’.”

Hamilton said that simply coming to the fair holds a special place in her heart.

“My daddy used to bring us here every Tuesday night and we rode rides and that’s one of the my best memories of him,” said Hamilton.

If you get the chance to stop by the farm animal exhibit at the fair, Hamilton said to check out her miniature goat. She said it’s been the talk of the fair.

