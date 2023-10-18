WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Jackson Co. Fair animal exhibit creating great memories

As day four begun at the Jackson County fair, the cows were mooing and the chickens clucking as...
As day four begun at the Jackson County fair, the cows were mooing and the chickens clucking as spectators came to see farm animals on display.(WLOX)
By Harper Robinson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As day four begun at the Jackson County fair, the cows were mooing and the chickens clucking as spectators came to see farm animals on display.

One farmer who is back for the second year to show off her animals said that this exhibit is always a wonderful thing.

“I just want people to learn about them,” said Donna Hamilton. “I’m glad this is here for the kids that don’t ever get to see the animals and they get to come pet them. I just think it’s a good experience.”

This year is Hamilton’s second showing off her cows. Her first year? Well, that’s an experience she just had to share.

“Last year when we brought these up here, they had never been off the farm,” explained Hamilton. “They had a young guy come help, I said ‘Okay’. Well, when we let ‘em out, one of ‘em turned around to go back and he just stepped out of the way. I said ‘What did you do that for?’”

Turns out that the young man was scared of the cows and then, in the blink of an eye, one of them escaped.

“My grandson chased that cow, they had everybody,” laughed Hamilton. “It went down the midway and broke pipes in there and everything. They said, ‘I got it fixed up different this year, we ain’t gonna have a rodeo’.”

Hamilton said that simply coming to the fair holds a special place in her heart.

“My daddy used to bring us here every Tuesday night and we rode rides and that’s one of the my best memories of him,” said Hamilton.

If you get the chance to stop by the farm animal exhibit at the fair, Hamilton said to check out her miniature goat. She said it’s been the talk of the fair.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A frame grab from a video created by Eley Guild Hardy Architects shows the pedestrian tramway...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 90 set to temporarily close near Jones Park for tramway maintenance
Are you aware that you may have unclaimed money in your name?
‘Unclaimed Money Open House’ to help Coast residents find missing cash
Creel also said the new store will attract more people to the area around it.
New Biloxi convenience store in first stages of transformation
Analysts explain why Louisiana Governor’s race isn’t good predictor of what’s to come in Mississippi
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stands and talks with Republican House Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.,...
Republicans reject Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on a first ballot, signaling more turmoil ahead

Latest News

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Find out how testing can save your life.
The importance of mammograms
Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
A major step forward for a proposed RV Park in Gulfport.
Special exception for proposed RV park in Gulfport
Get ready for a witty and scary thriller coming to the stage.
Center Stage presents 'Deathtrap' October 26-November 5