Gulfport city council to modify ordinance in residential parking code

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport city leaders are taking up an ordinance that restricts parking in yards.

Officials said this tactic was a way to reduce blight in the community.

However, dozens of homeowners push back saying there’s nowhere else to park their vehicles due to the size of their properties.

Gulfport City Council addressed community concerns after multiple residents received a violation notice in the mail.

“Where we took it too far is where we have residents who have single-car driveways or driveways next to a property line and they don’t have anywhere else to put their car,” said Mayor Billy Hewes.

In Tuesday’s city council meeting, Hewes suggests not removing the ordinance off the books, but modifying the language.

“Repeal the existing section with some language that I purposed to them to be specific about how enforcement is to take place, what’s protected, and what needs to be spoken to,” said Hewes.

The ordinance states cars parked in yards is a violation.

Roughly 340 residents received a notice from a city code enforcement officer.

But here’s where most concerns are growing. Several homeowners said they simply have nowhere else to park their vehicles due to limited spacing in the driveway--others said they move their vehicles every day.

“This is a reset now. The 340 letters that went out, they have basically been set aside so we’re going to start again because some of these residents that we’ve notified have not been unreasonable,” said Hewes.

Hewes reassured the problem is multiple vehicles piled in one yard. This goes for broken-down cars, boats, and rigs.

He said people can park on the side of the road or adjacent to the property.

“The good news is had we, had they take it off the book and nothing else, it would’ve taken away our ability to enforce the problem areas, the problem yards by adopting this secondary opponent. Which was instead of an amendment, they just made it new,” said Hewes.

Mayor Hewes informs the public that only notices were distributed to homes.

No one has been fined or paid a fine.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.