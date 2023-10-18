WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans

Grandfather of 3 children killed in house fire says victims’ father is in custody

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The father of Joseph Washington says his son is in custody after he allegedly killed three children by setting his house on fire.

The fire broke out around midnight on Wed., Oct. 18 after police say the mother of the children called 911 to say Washington was threatening to burn the house down.

First responders were dispatched to the 4900 block of America Street in the Plum Orchard neighborhood shortly after midnight to find the home fully engulged in flames.

Firefighters attempted to resuscitate a 5-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy upon arrival before they were rushed to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Firefighters say that as they continued to battle and prevent the spread of flames, they discovered a 3-year-old boy dead.

Surveillance video obtained from a neighbor’s residence shows the flames growing from the rear of the home. As this occurs, a person can be seen on the video exiting the home before getting into a vehicle and driving away.

A black Dodge Charger, similar to the one seen in the surveillance video, was recovered from the foot of the levee in Gretna around 11 a.m.

The grandfather of the children, Troy McDonnell pleaded for his son to turn himself in. About 30 minutes later, he tells Fox 8 that Washington was taken into custody. Police have not yet confirmed if any arrests have been made, nor have they named a suspect. A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at NOPD headquarters.

“Joseph! Turn yourself in, Joseph! And that ain’t no lie. Turn yourself in and call me! Turn yourself in!” McDonnell pleaded.

Troy McDonnell, standing outside the charred remains of his grandchildren's home, begged for...
Troy McDonnell, standing outside the charred remains of his grandchildren's home, begged for his son Joseph Washington to turn himself in after three children died in a house fire.(Family)

Friends and family members have placed candles, balloons, and flowers on the front lawn of the home in memory of the kids.

The NOPD’s Child Abuse unit is actively investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Child Abuse at (504) 658-5267 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Are you aware that you may have unclaimed money in your name?
‘Unclaimed Money Open House’ to help Coast residents find missing cash
A frame grab from a video created by Eley Guild Hardy Architects shows the pedestrian tramway...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 90 set to temporarily close near Jones Park for tramway maintenance
Creel also said the new store will attract more people to the area around it.
New Biloxi convenience store in first stages of transformation
Analysts explain why Louisiana Governor’s race isn’t good predictor of what’s to come in Mississippi
It's a happy ending, as Eric rejoined his classmates at school Monday.
“I was scared for my life” says Ocean Springs football player after collapsing during game

Latest News

Grandfather of children killed in house fire says victims’ father has turned himself in
Grandfather of children killed in house fire says victims’ father has turned himself in
Delightfully dry again today! Can’t completely rule out a few hit-or-miss showers around...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Weather Forecast
Staying delightfully dry for now. Tracking a cool front arriving Friday. Our best rain chance...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Our delightfully dry weather continues today!
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast