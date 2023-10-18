Grandfather of 3 children killed in house fire says victims’ father is in custody

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The father of Joseph Washington says his son is in custody after he allegedly killed three children by setting his house on fire.

The fire broke out around midnight on Wed., Oct. 18 after police say the mother of the children called 911 to say Washington was threatening to burn the house down.

First responders were dispatched to the 4900 block of America Street in the Plum Orchard neighborhood shortly after midnight to find the home fully engulged in flames.

Firefighters attempted to resuscitate a 5-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy upon arrival before they were rushed to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Firefighters say that as they continued to battle and prevent the spread of flames, they discovered a 3-year-old boy dead.

Surveillance video obtained from a neighbor’s residence shows the flames growing from the rear of the home. As this occurs, a person can be seen on the video exiting the home before getting into a vehicle and driving away.

A black Dodge Charger, similar to the one seen in the surveillance video, was recovered from the foot of the levee in Gretna around 11 a.m.

The grandfather of the children, Troy McDonnell pleaded for his son to turn himself in. About 30 minutes later, he tells Fox 8 that Washington was taken into custody. Police have not yet confirmed if any arrests have been made, nor have they named a suspect. A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at NOPD headquarters.

“Joseph! Turn yourself in, Joseph! And that ain’t no lie. Turn yourself in and call me! Turn yourself in!” McDonnell pleaded.

Troy McDonnell, standing outside the charred remains of his grandchildren's home, begged for his son Joseph Washington to turn himself in after three children died in a house fire. (Family)

Friends and family members have placed candles, balloons, and flowers on the front lawn of the home in memory of the kids.

Neighbors have been coming by dropping balloons off at the home on America St. where 3 children died in a fire.



NOPD is investigating this as a triple-homicide and believe the children’s father is connected.@FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/l3Yn076qP9 — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) October 18, 2023

The NOPD’s Child Abuse unit is actively investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Child Abuse at (504) 658-5267 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.

