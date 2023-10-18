Diamondhead city council tabled resolution to build condominiums on Gex Drive

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead’s city council tabled a resolution that would allow condominiums to be built on Gex Drive. The resolution was tabled after the developers sent a letter to the city earlier Tuesday asking for more time to give residents a better understanding of the project. One resident spoke at the meeting asking for more transparency on the issue; and even asking for a public hearing.

”This is very important and a big statement we are making in the middle of our entry to Diamondhead and the only time I’ve heard about this was on WLOX,” said one neighbor. “And that was describing what was going to be built.”

Both the developers and attorneys representing the residents agreed for the issue to be tabled until December.

