WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans

Craving Chick-fil-A? Now you can recreate some dishes from home

FILE - There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and...
FILE - There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” that contain known favorites, but also recipes by shared table partners.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A has released its first-ever digital cookbook, and it’s free.

If you’re feeling nostalgic for some of the fast food joint’s discontinued items – or have a craving but the restaurant is closed – you can recreate the dishes at home.

The book inspired by Chick-fil-A’s shared table program was put together in hopes of raising awareness of food insecurity and food waste, the company noted.

There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” that contain known favorites and also recipes by shared table partners.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Are you aware that you may have unclaimed money in your name?
‘Unclaimed Money Open House’ to help Coast residents find missing cash
A frame grab from a video created by Eley Guild Hardy Architects shows the pedestrian tramway...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 90 set to temporarily close near Jones Park for tramway maintenance
Creel also said the new store will attract more people to the area around it.
New Biloxi convenience store in first stages of transformation
Analysts explain why Louisiana Governor’s race isn’t good predictor of what’s to come in Mississippi
It's a happy ending, as Eric rejoined his classmates at school Monday.
“I was scared for my life” says Ocean Springs football player after collapsing during game

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options
Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Grandfather of 3 children killed in house fire says victims’ father is in custody
It's part of the school conference day in which all RHS students could choose to attend...
High school holds special day to teach students basic life skills, various career paths
2 toddlers, 1 child die after house fire
Grandfather of 3 children killed in house fire says victims’ father is in custody