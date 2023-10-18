City leaders discuss homeless transport, Cruisin’ traffic problems

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi City Council heard a variety of hot topic issues during Tuesday’s meeting.

Among the topics discussed were the transport of homeless people to Mobile, Alabama, and the traffic impacts of Cruisin’ the Coast.

Tuesday marked the first time Biloxi city leaders addressed the transport of homeless to Mobile since Mayor Gilich replied to the Mobile Mayor’s letter that accused Biloxi of adding to the city’s homeless population.

Police Chief John Miller directly responded to accusations that his officers were giving homeless people an ultimatum: go to jail or go to Mobile.

“No one has ever been threatened with arrest if they didn’t go to Mobile,” he said. “Nothing like that has ever happened. I know that Mobile has probably seen an increase in homeless like all of us have, but it has nothing to do with the city of Biloxi or what the Biloxi police department did.”

Mayor Gilich added that Open Door Homeless Coalition was consulted before the program began and that the transport was supposed to be a helpful alternative to the lack of shelters in South Mississippi.

City leaders also heard about Cruisin’ the Coast traffic impacts. With a record-setting 10,000 registered Cruisers, Chief Miller said that Highway 90 could not sustain that amount of traffic, and that is why the emergency traffic plan was initiated that closed down two lanes for use by emergency vehicles.

Woody Bailey with Cruisin’ the Coast said that did more harm than good.

“If you talk to some of the restaurants on the beach, their business went to nothing on Saturday evening,” said Bailey. “They were hurt badly by this because people couldn’t get to those restaurants. When you go from four lanes to two, we’re advertised to be a major tourism destination to a two-lane small town. We just can’t do that.”

Chief Miller pointed to the closure of I-110 Southbound lanes as adding to the issue. He also said more than 500 citations were issued, which is a spike from previous years, but noted that most of those cited were spectators and not registered Cruisers.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.