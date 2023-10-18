Biloxi mayor says Mobile city officials are “mistaken” regarding situation involving homeless people

BILOXI, Ms. (WALA) - FOX10 News getting answers from Biloxi city leaders after they admitted to dropping off homeless people in Mobile.

Mobile’s Chief of Staff James Barber said Biloxi police officers were intimidating the homeless with arrest, unless they agreed to be taken to the Port City.

According to Biloxi Mayor Andrew Gilich, this is a huge misunderstanding and Mobile city officials are receiving misinformation.

Mayor Gilich says any transporting of homeless people between the city of Biloxi and Mobile was voluntary.

“I’m not trying to dispute anything. I know what we’re doing, and I’m not backing off that position,” Mayor Gilich said. “And we’ll help on every occasion.”

A cease and desist letter was sent earlier this month from Chief Barber asking Biloxi to stop the practice.

“If you fail to refrain from such a pattern and practice, the City of Mobile will be forced to seek alternative actions, including the notification of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

“We’re not backing off on anything. We have not had a lot of interaction with anybody officially from Mobile other than the letter that I read in the newspaper,” Mayor Gilich said. “We’re not in something that we’re going to back off because we’re not doing anything wrong...not a whole lot of accurate information.”

In the letter Barber says “Interviews with multiple homeless individuals have revealed a consistent pattern surrounding their arrival to Mobile. The homeless were told by a Biloxi officer they would have to be taken to Mobile or go to jail.”

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller says that’s not true.

“The mayor released a very accurate and to the point letter about the Mobile issue. There has never been a busload of people taken to Mobile and dumped out that’s never happened,” Chief Miller said. “We do have an agreement with a couple of shelters there that offer some services that we couldn’t always get here.”

FOX10 News asked Mobile city officials about that agreement Tuesday.

We were told of the two main agencies in Mobile that offer resources to the homeless, The Salvation Army and The Waterfront Rescue Mission, there is no such agreement.

Both Mayor Gilich and Chief Miller say any transportation to Mobile was voluntary, and the issue was discussed months ago.

“We’ve been righteous in what we’ve been trying to do and trying to help completely voluntary in every instance,” Mayor Gilich said. “And it’s been a collaboration I believe 14 months ago to be more accurate. If it didn’t work out, we would bring you back.”

Chief Miller says no one was ever forced.

“No one has ever been threatened with arrest if they didn’t go to Mobile. That’s ridiculous. Nothing like that’s ever happened,” Chief Miller said. “I know that Mobile has probably seen an increase in homeless like a lot of us have. But it’s not due to anything that the city of Biloxi or the Biloxi Police Department has done.”

Mayor Gilich says all the people who were brought to Mobile signed a consent form.

FOX10 News has asked for those forms, as part of a public records request.

