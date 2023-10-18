Baldwin County Schools superintendent reacts to shocking arrest of elementary teacher

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Tensions boiled at Tuesday night’s Baldwin County School Board meeting over Monday’s arrest of an elementary school teacher charged with possession of child pornography.

Bryant Ramey, 30, works at Pine Grove Elementary, Stapleton Elementary, Perdido Elementary, and Perdido Middle Schools. He’s since been placed on administrative leave after being charged with 4 counts of possession of child porn.

One grandparent spoke up at the meeting, then left. She said when she heard of Ramey’s arrest, she was more than concerned.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Wendy Pickering said. “What I was surprised about was when I found out he was in my grandbabies’ school. That was a whole other level for me. I don’t know what in the world is more important than protecting the kids. I have no clue.”

FOX10 News asked superintendent Eddie Tyler if parents were notified about the shocking arrest.

“Well, when that happens, we can’t inform parents,” said Tyler. “We can’t send something out to parents like we do information emails or texts. That has to come from the sheriff’s office or the local police. They don’t directly communicate with parents like we do. They mainly directly communicate with news media.”

Tyler released this statement to FOX10 News hours after Monday’s arrest:

BCSO investigators told FOX10 News they executed a search warrant at Ramey’s Spanish Fort home and obtained personal electronic devices with illegal images. Investigators said the search warrant stemmed from an inquiry that led them to believe Ramey was in possession of child porn.

Tyler said Ramey has worked in the school system for several years.

When asked for his reaction to the arrest, he said he’s waiting on more information.

“I usually don’t really react until I get more information,” said Tyler. “When things like this are brought to my attention, I don’t make a quick judgement because I don’t think it’s fair to anyone. I just process and wait until more information comes to me, which unfortunately I cannot share.”

The principal at Stapleton Elementary sent a brief email to parents, but the email didn’t mention anything about the accusations.

Monday, sheriff’s investigators said they currently do not have any information that illegal activity took place on school property.

