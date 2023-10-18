WLOX Careers
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground(Mississippi Government)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DREW, Miss. (WLBT) - Six teenagers have been arrested and charged and one teen is still on the run after a school in Drew, Mississippi was burned to the ground.

The teens are actually accused of setting two separate fires at the vacant school.

The first fire was set on October 14 and extinguished by the Drew Volunteer Fire Department with minimal damage.

The second fire was set the following day and caused the structure to completely burn and collapse.

Although the school was no longer being used, it was in the process of being added to the historical register in Sunflower County.

Following an investigation by the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Drew Police Department arrested four 15-year-olds and two 14-year-olds.

They are all charged with one count of 1st degree arson and one count of trespassing. All are confined to their homes pending their court appearance.

Their names are being withheld because they are minors.

