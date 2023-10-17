Zoning change to come before Diamondhead City Council on Tuesday to add condos

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - A zoning change to allow for 58 condos off Gex Drive comes before the Diamondhead City Council on Tuesday.

Some neighbors said that many new people and cars won’t be good for the area. Carlene Alfonso, CEO of Coldwell Banker Alfonso Reality, Inc. said the condos will enhance Diamondhead and meet a real need for more housing.

Diamondhead resident Don Duff said he isn’t happy about the idea of the condominiums being built on this parcel of land near his home on Lakeview Court.

“This was thrust on us so quickly,” Duff said.

Duff said that many new residents would disrupt his quiet neighborhood.

“They’re just going to walk right across our property into the community property that’s right beyond us to fish and to picnic,” he said.

He said he’s also concerned for the wildlife that dwells on the edge of the site.

“It’ll chase all the ducks and geese away then we won’t have the wildlife that we enjoy right now,” he said.

Carlene Alfonso said this property is a great place for single-family homes and a better fit for the area which is currently zoned for commercial development.

“Very little of the wetlands is being disturbed,” Alfonso said. “It could be a service station. It could be an auto shop. If you build a strip center, there you would have to take down the wetlands and we’re not doing any of that.”

Alfonso said she is asking the city council to rezone the area as residential. The complex would have 116 parking spots and storage units. The only entrance would be on Gex Drive.

While the residents here on Lakeview Court are unhappy with the idea of condos being in the backyard, Alfonso said they’ll provide good living opportunities for people who work on the coast.

“We think this will help people from Stennis or from Port Bienville, and really from everywhere, to have their choice of more housing,” she said. “There haven’t been any condominiums built this size really since Katrina.”

