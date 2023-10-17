WLOX Careers
‘Unclaimed Money Open House’ to help Coast residents find missing cash

Are you aware that you may have unclaimed money in your name?
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Are you aware that you may have unclaimed money in your name? More importantly, do you know how to claim these funds?

Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Bay St. Louis Community Hall (301 Blaize Avenue), the Mississippi State Treasurer’s office and the Louisiana State Treasurer’s office will host an ‘Unclaimed Money Open House.’

The goal is to help residents find missing money in their name and help them claim the cash.

According to the State Treasurer’s office, one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed money. In the last three years, $80 million in unclaimed funds has been returned to Mississippians.

You can also find your unclaimed funds by visiting the State Treasury website.

