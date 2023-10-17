Tuesday’s Forecast

Sunny sky again today. For those who like it chilly, it’s a great morning with temps in the 40s for much of South Mississippi. Like yesterday afternoon, today’s highs should only reach the lower 70s. Today shouldn’t be as breezy as yesterday. Dry weather is the rule for most of this week. The best rain chance of this week could be around Thursday PM to Friday AM as another front moves into our region. The weekend ahead looks nice and dry with near-normal temperatures.

