TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 90 set to temporarily close near Jones Park for tramway construction

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Transit Authority Bike, Pedestrian and TRAM Bridge on Highway 90 is making progress. In upcoming days, a section of the highway will close, allowing overnight maintenance to take place.

On October 18, 19, 25 and 26, Highway 90 will be closed from Highway 49 to the intersection of Highway 90 and 15th Street between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The City of Gulfport advises drivers to be cautious while traveling in the area and use alternate routes.

The $18 million tramway and pedestrian bridge project, connecting the Mississippi Aquarium to Jones Park, is expected to be completed in January 2024.

