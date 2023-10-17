WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 90 set to temporarily close near Jones Park for tramway construction

It's never too early to get into the holiday spirit, and Gulfport is getting ready with Harbor Lights. Progress is also being made on the tramway and walkway.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Transit Authority Bike, Pedestrian and TRAM Bridge on Highway 90 is making progress. In upcoming days, a section of the highway will close, allowing overnight maintenance to take place.

On October 18, 19, 25 and 26, Highway 90 will be closed from Highway 49 to the intersection of Highway 90 and 15th Street between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The City of Gulfport advises drivers to be cautious while traveling in the area and use alternate routes.

The $18 million tramway and pedestrian bridge project, connecting the Mississippi Aquarium to Jones Park, is expected to be completed in January 2024.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

