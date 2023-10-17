WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans

Parents attack Little League umpire after children say he was taking photos of them in bathroom

A Little League umpire has been arrested and is facing charges that include possession of child pornography. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A Little League umpire is facing charges for allegedly taking photos of children in the bathroom.

WFIE reports that 18-year-old Stephen Custer has been charged with child exploitation, possession of child pornography and voyeurism.

Deputies in Warrick County said they were called to an area baseball field because of reports that parents were fighting an umpire.

Authorities said the parents told them the brawl started because their children came running out of the bathroom screaming that Custer had taken photos of them.

After the incident, deputies said they seized Custer’s electronic devices where they found 22 files of child sexual abuse material and seven files of voyeurism.

According to deputies, the voyeurism files were videos from several bathrooms showing boys using the urinals and stalls.

Custer was arrested Oct. 9 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 13.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a statement WLOX received from Jackson County Utility Authority, a board member said that...
Jackson County residents upset over high water bills
The metal group will make a stop in Biloxi as part of their ‘Take Back Your Life’ tour on...
Disturbed set to perform in Biloxi
It's a happy ending, as Eric rejoined his classmates at school Monday.
“I was scared for my life” says Ocean Springs football player after collapsing during game
Jaylen Burns
JSU student shot, killed on campus; suspect wanted
MDOT announced Monday morning that I-110 southbound lanes are finally reopen following weeks of...
I-110 south back OPEN after fire closed lanes for weeks

Latest News

Biloxi City Council heard a variety of hot topic issues during Tuesday's meeting.
City leaders discuss homeless transport, Cruisin’ traffic problems
Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun...
Prosecutors seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set
National Teen Driver Safety Week aims to decrease the fatality and injury statistics.
Gulfport High School students learning driver safety during National Teen Driver Safety Week
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame as Biden heads to Mideast
Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.
Number of individuals’ remains located in Colorado funeral home up to almost 200