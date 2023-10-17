Ocean Springs looking to make improvements and repairs to Marshall Park

WLOX Careers
Mayor Kenny Holloway and the board of alderman are considering to apply for a 150,000 dollar grant from the state to make some repairs and improvements to the park.(WLOX)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Marshall Park has been in downtown Ocean Springs for years after being gifted to the city and the historic Ocean Springs association from the Lemon family. Now it may soon go through a makeover. “It’s kind of a gateway to the city when people drive in,” said Mayor Kenny Holloway. “It’s one of the first things they see.” Mayor Kenny Holloway and the board of alderman are considering to apply for a 150,000 dollar grant from the state to make some repairs and improvements to the park.

The plan is to work on the park’s gazebo, the landscape and even make some road improvements on Robinson Street. The city is also looking at adding more lights to brighten the area and add security cameras for protection. “The park is used by local residents, it’s used by visitors, and we’ll have weddings and stuff like that,” said Mayor Holloway. “It’s a beautiful piece of property and we’re going to take advantage of that grant the state has in place for us to about 150,000 dollars into it.”

Mayor Holloway says making the appropriate improvements to Marshall Park will help to make sure downtown Ocean Springs looks presentable to both locals and visitors. “We just put some new landscaping in at the marquee sign right across the street and the chamber just painted their building and it’s all a part of a beautification and sprucing up the area of the downtown area,” said Mayor Holloway.

Mayor Holloway says once a board looks and approves the application, they can begin the improvement plan sometime in June or July of 2024.

