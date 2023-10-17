WLOX Careers
New Biloxi convenience store in first stages of transformation

Biloxi Community Development Director Jerry Creel says the new store will attract more people to the area around it.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A brand-new convenience store is in the first stages of transformation at the corner of Debuys Road and Highway 90 in Biloxi.

Biloxi Community Development Director Jerry Creel said the place would contain 16 gas pumps and a liquor store in addition to the large convenience store and restaurant.

Creel also said the new store will attract more people to the area around it.

“We see people using the beach a lot more,” Creel said. “One of the things that people look for when going to the beach is convenient restrooms and ice machines and those kinds of things.”

Chris Stansberry is overseeing the construction of this more than 5 and a $1/2-million project. Stansberry said he’s excited about what this development will offer.

“It’s going to be a lot of development going on around here,” Stansberry said. “The fact that they will have food will be excellent for the construction workers.”

Creel said he’s also excited that new owners are working to bring life back to the Broadway Inn Express on Beach Boulevard. It’s been vacant since a triple homicide took place there in 2022.

He said these projects will give Biloxi an economic boost and that they’ll make areas that surround these unoccupied sites a little safer.

“People who live next door to a vacant piece of property who are worried about homeless camps, and those kinds of things, developing that property removes a lot of those undesirable elements from that area,” he said.

Creel says there’s still no timeline for when the entire convenience store project will be completed. He also said the Broadway Inn Express has new owners who plan to get it back on track.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

In a statement WLOX received from Jackson County Utility Authority, a board member said that...
The metal group will make a stop in Biloxi as part of their 'Take Back Your Life' tour on...
It's a happy ending, as Eric rejoined his classmates Monday.
Jaylen Burns
MDOT announced Monday morning that I-110 southbound lanes are finally reopen following weeks of...
National Teen Driver Safety Week aims to decrease the fatality and injury statistics.
National Teen Driver Safety Week aims to decrease the fatality and injury statistics.
Biloxi Community Development Director Jerry Creel says the new store will attract more people...
Finding that permanent home to feed those in need. It's what Loaves and Fishes Biloxi has been...
