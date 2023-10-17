Mayor seeks approval for Popps Ferry Draw Bridge Grant

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A state grant could be the answer to Biloxi’s ongoing problems with the Popp’s Ferry draw bridge.

Biloxi Mayor Andrew ‘FoFo’ Gilich will ask City Councilmembers on Tuesday to approve a memorandum of understanding with Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) for a $12 million grant to replace the draw mechanism. As part of that agreement, Biloxi will put up $3 million to help finance the work. For years, the draw bridge has proved problematic for traffic as it often gets stuck in the open position. If the grant is approved, city officials said this will be a major step forward.

“Once this is approved, the city of Biloxi, once they receive all the information and funds for this project, then the city will go out for bid and then get a contractor, but there is no timeline. Just know that this is a great step forward for getting something done for the Popp’s Ferry bridge. It is used by 20 thousand motorists a day, so it’s a highly traveled bridge,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton, Biloxi’s Communications Manager.

Maintenance on the bridge is also a factor in the major Popp’s Ferry Connector Project that would extend the road south, past Pass Road, and connect to Highway 90. That project is still well underway, Biloxi told WLOX News, as land acquisitions and permits are being acquired from railroad companies and the Corps of Engineers.

