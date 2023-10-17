WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans

Mayor seeks approval for Popps Ferry Draw Bridge Grant

A state grant could be the answer to Biloxi's ongoing problems with the Popp's Ferry draw bridge.
By Noah Noble
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A state grant could be the answer to Biloxi’s ongoing problems with the Popp’s Ferry draw bridge.

Biloxi Mayor Andrew ‘FoFo’ Gilich will ask City Councilmembers on Tuesday to approve a memorandum of understanding with Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) for a $12 million grant to replace the draw mechanism. As part of that agreement, Biloxi will put up $3 million to help finance the work. For years, the draw bridge has proved problematic for traffic as it often gets stuck in the open position. If the grant is approved, city officials said this will be a major step forward.

“Once this is approved, the city of Biloxi, once they receive all the information and funds for this project, then the city will go out for bid and then get a contractor, but there is no timeline. Just know that this is a great step forward for getting something done for the Popp’s Ferry bridge. It is used by 20 thousand motorists a day, so it’s a highly traveled bridge,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton, Biloxi’s Communications Manager.

Maintenance on the bridge is also a factor in the major Popp’s Ferry Connector Project that would extend the road south, past Pass Road, and connect to Highway 90. That project is still well underway, Biloxi told WLOX News, as land acquisitions and permits are being acquired from railroad companies and the Corps of Engineers.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Partial solar eclipse puts on show over South Mississippi
Solar eclipse: stunning photos from around South Mississippi
In a statement WLOX received from Jackson County Utility Authority, a board member said that...
Jackson County residents upset over high water bills
A new movie tells the story of a landmark court case involving former Biloxi Mayor Jerry...
Coast-based movie “The Burial” available now on Amazon Prime
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
4-star athlete from Hattiesburg decommits from Mississippi State football

Latest News

MDOT announced Monday morning that I-110 southbound lanes will finally reopen following weeks...
I-110 south back open after fire closes lanes for weeks
It's a happy ending, as Eric rejoined his classmates at school Monday.
“I was scared for my life” says Ocean Springs football player after collapsing during game
A state grant could be the answer to Biloxi's ongoing problems with the Popp's Ferry draw bridge.
Popps Ferry Bridge Improvements
All lanes are now open and south traffic is now flowing all the way down to Highway 90.
I-110 repairs update