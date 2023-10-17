WLOX Careers
Loaves and Fishes finds new home

The non-profit is set up at the old Mercy Cross High School site serving grab-and-go lunches every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Finding that permanent home to feed those in need. It’s what Loaves and Fishes Biloxi has been seeking.

Now, it looks like that nomadic journey has ended. The non-profit is set up at the old Mercy Cross High School site serving grab-and-go lunches every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

“We’ve been faced with a lot of challenges, not really sure where we were going,” said Nina LaGrone, Loaves and Fishes executive director. “The Diocese has been very generous in giving us the opportunity to serve here. We really feel like with our food truck and being able to serve inside, we’ll be here long term.”

They hope to get the Mercy Cross gym fixed, then crank up the food trailer and get back to their traditional schedule of serving breakfast and lunch to those who need a warm meal.

“That’s our future home., That’s where we’ll be serving indoors. In a few weeks we’ll probably have it set up like a dining hall. Right now it’s one meal a day, grab-and-go style,” LaGrone added.

If you remember, Loaves and Fishes was on Water St., then they served out of the Back Bay Mission, and for a short time they were on the streets like those they serve. Now, they can focus on their number one priority, feeding those in need.

The address is 390 Crusaders Dr., Biloxi.

