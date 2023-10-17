WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans

Lance Bass holds up ‘Not Taylor Swift’ sign at NFL game

At an NFL game, Lance Bass was seen on the jumbotron holding up a handwritten sign that read, “Not Taylor Swift.” (Source: @oat_chai_ / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Celebrities attending NFL games are also joining in on the Taylor Swift/football crossover craze – including *NYSNC member Lance Bass.

At the Los Angeles Chargers versus Dallas Cowboys game at SoFi Stadium on Monday night, Bass was seen on the jumbotron holding up a handwritten sign that read, “Not Taylor Swift.”

He shared video of the moment on his Instagram page, writing, “In case anyone was confused.”

Swift fans have flocked to Kansas City Chiefs games and tuned in to the games’ broadcasts in hopes of getting a glimpse of the star. She has attended three Chiefs games this season amid her romance with tight end Travis Kelce.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a statement WLOX received from Jackson County Utility Authority, a board member said that...
Jackson County residents upset over high water bills
The metal group will make a stop in Biloxi as part of their ‘Take Back Your Life’ tour on...
Disturbed set to perform in Biloxi
It's a happy ending, as Eric rejoined his classmates at school Monday.
“I was scared for my life” says Ocean Springs football player after collapsing during game
Jaylen Burns
JSU student shot, killed on campus; suspect wanted
MDOT announced Monday morning that I-110 southbound lanes are finally reopen following weeks of...
I-110 south back OPEN after fire closed lanes for weeks

Latest News

The non-profit is set up at the old Mercy Cross High School site serving grab-and-go lunches...
Loaves and Fishes finds new home
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stands and talks with Republican House Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.,...
Republicans reject Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on the first ballot, but more voting likely
Patrons wait for the number 7 subway train Tuesday, May 24, 2016, in the Queens borough of New...
18-year-old killed by train after fainting, falling onto tracks
Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun...
Prosecutors seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set
Expert tips to navigate an uncertain real estate market
Expert tips to navigate an uncertain real estate market