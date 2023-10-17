I-110 south back open after fire closes lanes for weeks

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Monday morning that I-110 southbound lanes are finally reopening following weeks of closure due to a mid-September fire under the bridge.

WLOX News spoke to MDOT engineer Kelly Castleberry, who said that the decision to reopen the southbound lanes came after a report from engineers showed that the damaged columns could support traffic. MDOT performed its own load-bearing test and a second test was conducted by a third-party firm.

”We’re pretty confident in the load rating based on the two soundings we performed. Based on the new computations on the structure as it is, the load rating says we can open it up,” Castleberry said. The inspection report also showed that the damaged columns can be repaired instead of replaced.

Rather than jacking up the I-110 bridge and installing new columns, crews will use epoxy and other materials to fill in the concrete cracks that resulted from the fire. Then, the columns will be wrapped in a fiber to reinforce the patchwork.

”The epoxy is actually going to be stronger than the concrete in place. The way materials are today, we are able to bring in newer materials and bring the structure back up to 100 percent,” said Castleberry. Next, MDOT will accept bids for the repairs and work will begin sometime after that. Traffic will not be impacted, as the work will happen under the bridge.

