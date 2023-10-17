Exclusive: Judge finds Capitol Police officer who drove drunk in state vehicle not guilty on DUI charge

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Capitol Police officer whose actions behind the wheel led to a charge of driving under the influence will not have to face any legal consequences for his actions after a justice court judge found him not guilty on a technicality.

Covington County Judge Bobby Wayne Mooney found 38-year-old Steven Frederick not guilty during an August hearing because the arresting officer in the case, Trooper Clay Loftin, did not show up to testify.

Loftin initially responded to a single-vehicle accident on March 12, when he found Frederick behind the wheel.

A subsequent breathalyzer test revealed Frederick had a blood alcohol level of 0.127, one and a half times the legal limit.

Frederick resigned shortly after news of his arrest became public, though his status as a law enforcement officer was not mentioned when the Mississippi Highway Patrol first notified the public of the arrest.

The state’s department of public safety also kept many details of the incident from being released, heavily redacting an arrest report WLBT requested in the days following the arrest.

Only after 3 On Your Side questioned the redactions months later did the agency provide the missing information, which detailed that Frederick hit three road signs and a concrete catch basin before coming to a stop.

It also revealed for the first time that Frederick had been driving a state-owned DPS vehicle that night.

“Twelve years of my life gone over one stupid mistake,” Frederick told the trooper during the encounter, captured on the trooper’s camera. “I just lost my f---ing career, man.”

Covington County Justice Court Clerk Cassity Booker confirmed the ‘not guilty’ judgment and sent a court abstract to WLBT but declined to provide anything else, claiming the information wasn’t public.

