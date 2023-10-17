WLOX Careers
Contractors request more time on Martin Bluff Rd. project

Construction is still ongoing on Martin Bluff Road in Gautier.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) -Construction is still ongoing on Martin Bluff Road in Gautier.

Crews were out cleaning up and cleaning out drainage pipes. However, it could be even longer before the road is clear of equipment.

Silk fences and orange cones line Martin Bluff Road. It’s an image drivers are now calling an eyesore.

" The road is horrendous. I don’t even drive down this part because it’s so bad,” said Karen Anderson, a Gautier resident.

And seeing a completion date could take even longer. More work is on the way for the road widening project. More areas will be included.

" The contractor is coming out in good faith ahead of time and finalizing agreements, getting ready to remobilize, " said Mayor Casey Vaughn.

On Tuesday, the Gautier City Council will vote to give contractors with Gulf Breeze Construction Inc, another 101 working days to complete widening on Martin Bluff to Gautier-Vancleave Rd.

Contractors were over 200 days into the contract before work stopped on the Friday before Memorial Day. Contractors discovered more excavation work was needed than what was originally outlined in the contract.

Mayor Vaughn said apart of the redesign calls for improvements of the drainage system near the Riverbend Condominiums.

Vaughn added extra working days for contractors is entitled by the MDOT redbook.

" The partnership with the contractor will continue to move the project along fastly. Hopefully when these supplemental agreements are done and approved through MDOT I look forward to the finished project here,” said Vaughn.

About 1,000 ft of excavation has already been completed.

Gulf Breeze Construction and engineers are working towards another supplemental agreement in the coming weeks.

" There might be some new pay items, which will be a different rate. As of right now, there has not been a pay increase due to prior work,” said Vaughn.

In the meantime, Gautier city leaders are working to do what’s best for residents.

" This is a major project and we want to the citizens to know that we care about it as much as they care about it,” said Vaughn.

Mayor Vaughn says the project is roughly 26% complete.

Crews are still working on the excavation.

Asphalt pavement will be the final step.

