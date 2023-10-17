Coast Life: Alleged Pascagoula River Alien Abduction 50-years later

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two men abducted by aliens while fishing on the Pascagoula River is now a 50-year-old legend.

Those two men Charles Hickson and Calvin Parker have passed away, with Parker dying just two months ago. Despite their deaths, the legend lives on.

“I wasn’t there, I don’t know, but something happened,” said Rebecca Davis, Pascagoula resident. “It happened here in Pascagoula on Oct. 11, 1973.”Exactly what happened on the Pascagoula River is still being debated around town.”It peaks your curiosity, you want to know is it true or is there really something out there,” said Grant Fair, Jackson County resident.

“Do I believe they’re just coming and picking up random people in the middle of the night, no not really,” said Dwight Watkins, Pascagoula resident. As a child, Rebecca Davis first heard about what’s now called the best documented case of alien abduction.”I just remember my friend’s dad putting aluminum foil in the windows and that intrigued me,” said Davis. “I asked him why he was doing it and he said so the aliens can’t get to our brains.”Rebecca then went home and asked her grandparents about it.”I asked what’s going on, what about this UFO,” asked Davis. “I was told hush child, we don’t talk about that.”She didn’t talk about it until many years later when Rebecca was cleaning out here grandmother’s house and found old newspaper clippings about the alleged abduction.

Also staying silent for decades was Calvin Parker. He didn’t talk publicly about it until 2018 when he released a book “The Closest Encounter My Story.”In 2018 Parker said: “We got abducted, took aboard, we got examination and then we got put back out.”Parker later wrote another book and with the encouragement of Rebecca, over the next five years, Calvin told his story to whoever would listen.”He didn’t have a lack for not talking, the man could talk,” said Davis. “I think he hungered for that human acceptance.” A historical marker now overlooks the sight of the alleged abduction. With Main Street Pascagoula, Rebecca led the way for the placement of the landmark. She also organized the start of what’s now an annual community celebration of the story every October. “The community embraced him, and he needed that,” Davis said. “He needed some closure to a part of his life that he left.”Parker and Hickson first told their story at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and their accounts were recorded. From the time of those recordings in 1973 until their deaths, the story stayed the same.”I just don’t know how you can make up things that are in these books and the detail they’re in,” said Davis. “That would take way more than some imagination.”Charles Hickson and Calvin Parker may not be around anymore to tell their story, but that doesn’t mean the conversation will stop.”I don’t think his story will ever die, I don’t,” said Davis.

The incident on the Pascagoula River 50 years ago may always be a mystery, but the legend is a convincing one for Rebecca Davis.”Believe it or not, but I choose to believe.”

The annual Closest Encounter celebration is coming up Friday from 6-9 p.m. in Downtown Pascagoula.

For more information, go to https://mainstreetpascagoula.com/close-encounter.

