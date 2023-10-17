WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans

8-year-old Seminary boy passes away after ATV crash

-
-(Source: Gray News)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 8-year-old Seminary boy who was injured in an ATV accident last week has passed away.

Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins confirmed that Bryce Humphrey passed away.

The Covington County School District also shared a statement from the family on its Facebook page.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

We previously reported that the family said Bryce was in stable condition last Wednesday. More than 100 people came out to a prayer vigil that night at the Seminary Element School.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a statement WLOX received from Jackson County Utility Authority, a board member said that...
Jackson County residents upset over high water bills
The metal group will make a stop in Biloxi as part of their ‘Take Back Your Life’ tour on...
Disturbed set to perform in Biloxi
Jaylen Burns
JSU student shot, killed on campus; suspect wanted
It's a happy ending, as Eric rejoined his classmates at school Monday.
“I was scared for my life” says Ocean Springs football player after collapsing during game
MDOT announced Monday morning that I-110 southbound lanes are finally reopen following weeks of...
I-110 south back OPEN after fire closed lanes for weeks

Latest News

For those who like it chilly, it’s a great morning with temps in the 40s for much of South...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
For those who like it chilly, it’s a great morning with temps in the 40s for much of South...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Construction on Martin Bluff Road extended once more. Contractors discovered more excavation...
Contractors request more time on Martin Bluff Rd. project
Mayor Kenny Holloway and the board of alderman are considering to apply for a 150,000 dollar...
Ocean Springs looking to make improvements and repairs to Marshall Park