Two adults arrested in Long Beach after child abuse felony charges

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) -Two Long Beach residents are facing felony charges related to child abuse.

On October 13, Long Beach Police Department arrested 28-year-old Omar DeLuna and charged him with felony child abuse and 36-year-old Angela Weigel, charging her with accessory after the fact.

Long Beach Police Department was contacted and given information about possible reports of child abuse. As detectives began their investigation, DeLuna and Weigel were also charged with cultivating marijuana.

DeLuna and Weigel were both transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and incarcerated on a $100,000.00 total bond each, pending further court action.

