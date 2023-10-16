WLOX Careers
Missing welder’s body pulled from Mississippi River after 3-day search, family says

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
HARAHAN, La. (WVUE) - The family of Darrell Roberson, a 55-year-old welder who has been missing since Friday night, said Harbor Police pulled his body from the Mississippi River on Monday (Oct. 16).

Relatives said the body was recovered around 2 p.m. in Harahan, near where Roberson is believed to have fallen overboard from a barge Friday around 10 p.m., according to Harbor Police. The US Coast Guard searched more than 20 miles of the river and coastline before calling off their search around 7 p.m. Saturday night. The family pleaded for another agency to continue searching, and Harbor Police took over.

Harbor Police did not identify the body and turned it over to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office for an autopsy to be performed. But family members said through the description of Roberson’s scars and tattoos they were able to identify the body as their loved one.

The USCG and relatives identified the missing man as 55-year-old Darrell Roberson reported...
The USCG and relatives identified the missing man as 55-year-old Darrell Roberson reported missing from a barge near Harahan.(Family of Darrell Roberson)

The family remembers Roberson as humble and helpful.

“He’d come and he’d fix anything. Cars, brakes, whatever you need. He was a fixer. A real handyman,” said Roberson’s nephew, Wauthell Roberson.

“He was like a ‘Jack of All Trades,’” added Lampton, Roberson’s sister.

The family says Roberson’s employer-- National Maintenance & Repair of Louisiana, a company that provides marine and commercial building services-- has been dodging their calls.

When Fox 8 called the company Sunday, the person who answered the number listed on the front gate said they had “no statement at this time” and hung up. The company has still not commented on Roberson’s disappearance or death.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

