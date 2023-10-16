WLOX Careers
HAPPENING TODAY: I-110 south set to reopen after fire closed lanes for weeks

MDOT announced Monday morning that I-110 southbound lanes will finally reopen following weeks of closure due to a fire under the bridge.(WLOX)
MDOT announced Monday morning that I-110 southbound lanes will finally reopen following weeks of closure due to a fire under the bridge.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Monday morning that I-110 southbound lanes will finally reopen following weeks of closure due to a mid-September fire under the bridge.

Officials taking next steps after fire damages I-110; southbound lanes closed after Bayview exit

We don’t have an exact time the lanes will reopen, but it will be some time Monday afternoon. We will update this story when it happens.

More permanent repairs still have to be made, but there’s no word on when they will begin. MDOT says the bridge will remain open even as repairs are being made.

For weeks, southbound lanes were closed for drivers’ safety after Bayview Avenue exit 1D as crews assessed damage.

