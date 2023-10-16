I-110 south back OPEN after fire closed lanes for weeks

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Monday morning that I-110 southbound lanes are finally reopen following weeks of closure due to a mid-September fire under the bridge.

More permanent repairs still have to be made, but there’s no word on when they will begin. MDOT says the bridge will remain open even as repairs are being made.

For weeks, southbound lanes were closed for drivers’ safety after Bayview Avenue exit 1D as crews assessed damage.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.