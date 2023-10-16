Fallen Oak Country Club hosts inaugural Collegiate Invitational for colleges across the country

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s tee time at the Fallen Oaks as they host a brand-new tournament. This time replacing professionals with college students from across the country. “This brings them all together,” said Ashley Comstock. “We have some of the top 10 in the nation. We have Auburn at number one, Ole Miss at number three and Mississippi State at number 10.”

Ashley Comstock is the tournament director and says it took months to make the preparations for the tournament. But the burden was lifted a little by huge sponsorships from companies like Mississippi Power, Coca Cola and the Beau Rivage. “We have a lot of sponsors who really supported this and are excited about this and it’s only going to grow from here,” said Comstock. “And next year this is going to be televised and it’s really going to bring it up a notch.”

Comstock says thanks to the growing attention of college golf, a tournament like this can help bring revenue to the gulf coast. “People are excited about college golf. They want to watch it, they want to be involved,” said Comstock. “These are our champions of tomorrow and they have a great following, and they bring a lot of people here to the coast and it brings a lot of attention to our golf courses and our area and all we have to offer.”

Comstock says the students participating are also benefiting because of the attention they bring with them. “College golf is growing, and our local high schools are volunteering today. We want them to get involved to see the excitement behind college golf so they would want to continue to be excited for that sport,” said Comstock. “So, this is the opportunity for these young golf enthusiasts to make the relationships and talk to these coaches and let them know they are interested in this, tell them about their program and how they can be involved so they can move forward with their golf after graduation.”

The tournament will go all the way through to Tuesday.

