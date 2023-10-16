WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans

Fallen Oak Country Club hosts inaugural Collegiate Invitational for colleges across the country

The inaugural Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational kicked off its tournament today at the country...
The inaugural Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational kicked off its tournament today at the country club.(WLOX)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s tee time at the Fallen Oaks as they host a brand-new tournament. This time replacing professionals with college students from across the country. “This brings them all together,” said Ashley Comstock. “We have some of the top 10 in the nation. We have Auburn at number one, Ole Miss at number three and Mississippi State at number 10.”

Ashley Comstock is the tournament director and says it took months to make the preparations for the tournament. But the burden was lifted a little by huge sponsorships from companies like Mississippi Power, Coca Cola and the Beau Rivage. “We have a lot of sponsors who really supported this and are excited about this and it’s only going to grow from here,” said Comstock. “And next year this is going to be televised and it’s really going to bring it up a notch.”

Comstock says thanks to the growing attention of college golf, a tournament like this can help bring revenue to the gulf coast. “People are excited about college golf. They want to watch it, they want to be involved,” said Comstock. “These are our champions of tomorrow and they have a great following, and they bring a lot of people here to the coast and it brings a lot of attention to our golf courses and our area and all we have to offer.”

Comstock says the students participating are also benefiting because of the attention they bring with them. “College golf is growing, and our local high schools are volunteering today. We want them to get involved to see the excitement behind college golf so they would want to continue to be excited for that sport,” said Comstock. “So, this is the opportunity for these young golf enthusiasts to make the relationships and talk to these coaches and let them know they are interested in this, tell them about their program and how they can be involved so they can move forward with their golf after graduation.”

The tournament will go all the way through to Tuesday.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A special alignment is necessary for a solar eclipse. The Moon blocks the Earth's view of the...
Solar eclipse visible Saturday in South Mississippi
Partial solar eclipse puts on show over South Mississippi
Solar eclipse: stunning photos from around South Mississippi
Developers of the new luxury RV park are meeting with residents in the Gulf Park Estates...
Developers share details on new Jackson County RV park
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ dies at 76
A new movie tells the story of a landmark court case involving former Biloxi Mayor Jerry...
Coast-based movie “The Burial” available now on Amazon Prime

Latest News

In a statement WLOX received from Jackson County Utility Authority, a board member said that...
Jackson County residents upset over high water bills
Eric's First Alert Forecast Oct 15, 2023 6 p.m.
High temps in the 70s next 3 days! Dry pattern continues
Golfers from 15 universities across the nation are competing in the inaugural Fallen Oak...
Fallen Oak Country Club hosts Collegiate Invitational
Eight days straight of games and vendors, animal exhibits, live entertainment and more.
Jackson County Fair opens now!