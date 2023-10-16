WLOX Careers
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus

By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Classes at Jackson State University have been suspended Monday after a student was killed late Sunday evening.

That student, Jaylen Burns, was shot and killed at the University Pointe Apartment Complex.

According to the university, Burns, who was an industrial technology major from Chicago, was taken to a hospital from campus after the shooting, which occurred around midnight.

Both the Jackson Police Department and Capitol Police are assisting in the investigation to apprehend the person of interest.

Additional security is on-site and students are urged to carry their JSU ID at all times.

