WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans

Baldwin County band instructor arrested for alleged possession of child porn

Bryant Ramey, a band instructor for the Baldwin County Board of Education, is accused of...
Bryant Ramey, a band instructor for the Baldwin County Board of Education, is accused of possessing child pornography.(Baldwin County Corrections Center)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A band instructor with the Baldwin County Board of Education was arrested today on charges of possessing child pornography, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO investigators executed a search warrant at the Spanish Fort home of 30-year-old Bryant Ramey. After a search of his home and personal electronic devices revealed illegal images, Ramey was charged with four counts of possession of obscene matter containing images of children under age 17 involved in obscene acts, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said that investigators do not currently have any information that any illegal activity took place on school property. The BCSO is continuing to communicate with the Baldwin County Board of Education as the investigation progresses.

Ramey is currently employed as a music teacher at Stapleton School and had formerly worked at Robertsdale High School.

BCBE Superintendent Eddie Tyler issued the following statement:

“Mr. Ramey has been placed on administrative leave as of this morning. We are working closely with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and will continue to do so as their investigation progresses. Due to this being a personnel matter, we cannot comment any further at this time and all questions should be directed to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.”

The search warrant stemmed from an inquiry that led investigators to believe that Ramey was in possession of child pornography, according to the sheriff’s office. The investigation was a collaborative effort between the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ICAC Task Force, and the Department of Homeland Security Mobile Field Office, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Partial solar eclipse puts on show over South Mississippi
Solar eclipse: stunning photos from around South Mississippi
In a statement WLOX received from Jackson County Utility Authority, a board member said that...
Jackson County residents upset over high water bills
A new movie tells the story of a landmark court case involving former Biloxi Mayor Jerry...
Coast-based movie “The Burial” available now on Amazon Prime
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
4-star athlete from Hattiesburg decommits from Mississippi State football

Latest News

Weigel and DeLuna were both transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and...
Two adults arrested in Long Beach after child abuse felony charges
MDOT announced Monday morning that I-110 southbound lanes are finally reopen following weeks of...
I-110 south back OPEN after fire closed lanes for weeks
Plan on chilly 40s again late tonight into early Tuesday. Dry weather is the rule for most of...
Wesley's Monday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
It was a frightening situation Friday night after an Ocean Springs football player collapsed on...
Ocean Springs football player back in school days after collapsing on field