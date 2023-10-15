WLOX Careers
Walmart employee stabbed in parking lot after getting off work, suspect wanted

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is in custody, and another is wanted after a stabbing in the parking lot of a Hazlehurst Walmart.

Deputy Chief Tarrell Davis says a Walmart employee was walking to her car after work when she was stabbed in the arm by another woman Friday night.

She was transported to UMMC to be treated for her injuries. Officers arrested Eddie Henley Jr. and are searching for Tyaneka Dixon.

If you have any information, please contact the Hazlehurst Police Department at (601) 894-1181.

