Tattoo artists, connoisseurs enjoy another year of Inkin’ the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - No matter your age, everyone can appreciate art.

For tattoo artists and connoisseurs, this weekend was the time to shine as Inkin’ the Coast set up shop once again at the Coliseum.

Host and emcee for the weekend, Dr. Carl Blasphemy, said bringing a festival like this to the coast year after year is just what the doctor ordered.

“There’s some great artists in this area. But you look through social media or even magazines and you see these tattoo artists, you’re like, ‘I wish I could get tattooed by an Earl Noble, or a Dave Clark, or somebody from Ink Master’,” said Blasphemy. “Well, we bring them to your community.”

Not only do tattoo artists from around the country come to show their work, but local artists also get to join in on the fun.

Like “Pretty in Pink” artist Jessica Downs. She hails from Good Cat Tattoo studio in Gulfport. Her booth stands out among the crowd for her bright pink aesthetic.

“I get inspired by cartoons like Powerpuff Girls and My Little Pony and Care Bears,” she said. “So, this is just really my personality out on display.”

Downs said she is a pink thumb in a sea of black.

“It does make me stand out a little bit,” Downs said. “I do offer that bit different taste and style for tattoos for the people that want the bright colors and sparkles.”

This is Downs’ second year at Inkin’ the Coast. This year, she’s set her sights on a major prize.

“I have a big piece going on that I’m going to enter into the contest so, fingers crossed,” she said.

Of course, Downs is entering the “best color” category.

Downs said that although a lot of these artists are experts, there’s still some room to grow.

“It’s just amazing being here and meeting all the great artists,” she said. “You can learn from all different artists.”

Sunday is the last day for Inkin’ the Coast. The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and tickets are still available for sale at the door.

