Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican backed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Louisiana governor’s race, holding off a crowded field of candidates.

The win is a major victory for the GOP as they reclaim the governor’s mansion for the first time in eight years. Landry will replace current Gov. John Bel Edwards, who was unable to seek reelection due to consecutive term limits. Edwards is the only Democratic governor in the Deep South.

Thankful beyond belief. I’m ready to get to work for Louisiana! — Jeff Landry (@JeffLandry) October 15, 2023

Landry, 52, has raised the profile of attorney general since being elected in 2015. He has used his office to champion conservative policy positions. More recently, Landry has been in the spotlight over his involvement and staunch support of Louisiana laws that have drawn much debate, including banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths, the state’s near-total abortion ban that doesn’t have exceptions for cases of rape and incest, and a law restricting youths’ access to “sexually explicit material” in libraries, which opponents fear will target LGBTQ+ books.

Shawn Wilson was the runner-up, garnering 26% of the votes, compared to Landry’s 51%.

“There are no regrets in the Wilson household,” the Democrat said after calling Landry to concede.

One closely watched race is attorney general, which holds the highest legal authority in the state’s executive branch. Liz Baker Murrill, a Republican who currently works at the Attorney General’s Office and Lindsey Cheek, a Democrat and trial attorney, have advanced to a November runoff.

Also advancing to a runoff in the state treasurer race is John Fleming, Republican, and Dustin Granger, Democrat.

Billy Nungessor fended off five opponents and collected 65% of the vote to win re-election as the state’s Lieutenant Governor.

Amendment 4, which denies tax-exempt status from nonprofit organizations, passed early in the night, according to the Associated Press. The amendment was put on the ballot following a series of Fox 8 Defenders investigations into deplorable living conditions in the New Orleans area.

In Jefferson Parish, Dominick Impastato conceded to Scott Walker for the Division B Councilmember At-Large seat. Jennifer Van Vrancken narrowly defeated incumbent Ricky Templet for the Division A Councilmember At-Large seat.

Louis Pomes and Wayne Landry advanced to a run-off election for Parish President of St. Bernard.

Matt Jewell defeated Dwayne Lagrange to be re-elected St. Charles Parish President, 78% to 24%.

Claude Louis and Sidney Berthelot both collected 39% of the vote for St. James Parish Sheriff. The candidates, separated by 60 votes, will head to a run-off in November.

In a nailbiter until the very end, incumbent Mike Cooper edged out Greg Cromer to be re-elected Parish President in St. Tammany Parish, winning by just over 1,800 votes.

Also in St. Tammany Parish, incumbent Sheriff Randy Smith won re-election with 62% of the vote, compared to Tommy Williams’ 31% and John Gurba’s 8%.

Jerry Turlich was elected Sheriff in Plaquemines Parish by a landslide, collecting 87% of the vote, compared to Lonnie Greco’s 13%.

