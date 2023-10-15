WLOX Careers
One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff and Quentin Smith
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is injured after being shot in the leg on the campus of Jackson State University.

The Department of Public Safety tells 3 On Your Side that Capitol Police responded to a call around midnight regarding a person suffering from a gunshot wound on Dalton Street.

Upon arrival, the victim had non-life-threatening injuries. DPS says the person was shot in the leg.

It is not known if the victim is a student.

The identity of the person has not been released at the time. No arrests have been made at this time and a suspect has not been revealed.

