JSU’s Sonic Boom of the South to perform in national parade

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s world-famous band the Sonic Boom of the South is set to perform in a national parade on New Year’s Day.

According to its Facebook page, the Sonic Boom of the South announced on Saturday that the band has accepted an invitation to perform at the Rose Parade.

According to its website, the Rose Parade is an iconic New Year’s Day tradition set in Pasadena, California for “millions of people around the world.”

The Rose Parade will begin on January 1, 2025, at 10 a.m., and is set to be broadcasted on NBC.

