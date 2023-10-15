Humane Society of South Mississippi holds annual Caturday Brunch at The Chimneys

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Cat lovers gathered Saturday at The Chimneys restaurant in Gulfport for the Humane Society of South Mississippi’s annual Caturday Brunch.

This year’s event had a Halloween theme with apple cider mimosas and cat-themed cocktails, as well as a raffle giveaway. But the guests getting the most attention were five kittens available for adoption.

Organizer Katie King said the Humane Society spends so much time promoting dog adoptions, they wanted to do something special for felines.

”We have so many cat ladies that are amazing and so supporting of our feline friends at the shelter,” King said. “Every year we have a great turnout at the brunch, and they show their support by getting cat lady t-shirts and dressing up.”

They also used the get-together as a time to encourage guests to consider adoption. Not only is it good for the adopted animals, but it helps to ease the burden of overpopulation for those still living in the shelter.

“We’re housing over 400 animals in house so it’s important to adopt from your local animal shelter. And when you adopt, you’re not only saving that animal’s life but you’re opening a much-needed space for an animal to come in and receive the care they need,” said King.

Saturday’s brunch honored the late Peter Nord of Gulfport. And, by the end of brunch four of the five kittens in attendance were adopted.

