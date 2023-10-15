WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans

Humane Society of South Mississippi holds annual Caturday Brunch at The Chimneys

Cat lovers gathered Saturday at The Chimneys restaurant in Gulfport for the Humane Society of...
Cat lovers gathered Saturday at The Chimneys restaurant in Gulfport for the Humane Society of South Mississippi’s annual Caturday Brunch.(WLOX)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Cat lovers gathered Saturday at The Chimneys restaurant in Gulfport for the Humane Society of South Mississippi’s annual Caturday Brunch.

This year’s event had a Halloween theme with apple cider mimosas and cat-themed cocktails, as well as a raffle giveaway. But the guests getting the most attention were five kittens available for adoption.

Organizer Katie King said the Humane Society spends so much time promoting dog adoptions, they wanted to do something special for felines.

”We have so many cat ladies that are amazing and so supporting of our feline friends at the shelter,” King said. “Every year we have a great turnout at the brunch, and they show their support by getting cat lady t-shirts and dressing up.”

They also used the get-together as a time to encourage guests to consider adoption. Not only is it good for the adopted animals, but it helps to ease the burden of overpopulation for those still living in the shelter.

“We’re housing over 400 animals in house so it’s important to adopt from your local animal shelter. And when you adopt, you’re not only saving that animal’s life but you’re opening a much-needed space for an animal to come in and receive the care they need,” said King.

Saturday’s brunch honored the late Peter Nord of Gulfport. And, by the end of brunch four of the five kittens in attendance were adopted.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A special alignment is necessary for a solar eclipse. The Moon blocks the Earth's view of the...
Solar eclipse visible Saturday in South Mississippi
Pascagoula’s new Chief of Police Terry Scott is about to lead a department he’s been a part of...
Pascagoula’s new police chief has served the city his entire career
Developers of the new luxury RV park are meeting with residents in the Gulf Park Estates...
Developers share details on new Jackson County RV park
46 vehicles have already been built, most of them in Mississippi.
Ocean Aero showcases TRITON Underwater and Surface Vehicle at grand opening
Northwestern State University safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning.
College football game canceled after player shot, killed overnight

Latest News

Joe Pace and Steve Daigle have details on a family friendly event this weekend in Wiggins with...
HAPPENING Oct. 14th: Mississippi Sea Wolves host fan event in Wiggins
This weekend, tattoo artists and lovers across the Gulf Coast will come together for Inkin the...
THIS WEEKEND: Inkin the Coast in Biloxi
A special ride to honor our country's fallen heroes... The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride heads...
Gulf Coast Brotherhood rides to honor fallen Lt. Michael Boutte
From pumpkin patches to haunted houses and lots of trunk-or-treats, there’s no shortage of ways...
Your Gulf Coast fall activity guide