Church members in Gulfport use telescope to see eclipse

Carl Noble is a former pastor for St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Gulfport. Saturday, he got out his beloved telescope to give his fellow congregants a chance to safely enjoy looking at the partial eclipse.(WLOX)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One church member in Gulfport gave his fellow congregants a chance to safely enjoy looking at the partial eclipse Saturday afternoon.

With his beloved telescope in hand, you might assume Carl Noble is a man of science. But as a former pastor of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Gulfport, he is very much a man of faith. A faith that only grows deeper when he looks up to the stars.

“I look out there and I see all the stuff that God made, the stars, nebulas and planets, and think to myself that’s really cool,” said Noble.

Noble has had a passion for astronomy for half a century. During Saturday’s partial eclipse, he got a chance to share that passion with others.

”I just like seeing it go by over the sun,” said Matthew Dukeman. “It’s hard seeing it.”

In all his years of keeping an eye toward the heavens, Noble has seen his fair share of planets and stars. But an eclipse is always something special. It’s those special surprises that tell him this beautiful world is no accident.

”Double and triple stars with different colors like little diamonds, it not only helps my faith, but I know the guy who created it,” said Noble.

If you missed Saturday’s Annular Solar Eclipse, another one is set to happen in April. That one will be a Total Solar Eclipse for some, but not us in South Mississippi.

