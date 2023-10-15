Bay St. Louis honors Charles Gray legacy with Heritage Star dedication ceremony

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay Saint Louis honors the memory of community leader, Charles Gray with a Heritage Star Dedication ceremony.

Charles Gray spent most of his life living in New Orleans, but his passion for the community of Bay Saint Louis is something people here will never forget.

President of the Hancock County Historic Society, Chris Roth said, Gray was very dedicated to learning about Bay St. Louis after he moved from Louisiana.

“Charles was an individual that was consumed with energy and was very interested in the history of this community. It started with the acquisition of a home here on North Beach Boulevard, he came to this society to learn about the property he had acquired and the history of it,” Roth said.

After visiting the Hancock County Historical Society, Gray was immediately appointed Executive Director. His first accomplishment was successfully petitioning the state to officially name a maritime battle which took place in the bay during the war of 1812, “The battle of Bay St. Louis.”

Executive Director of the Hancock County Community Development, Tish Williams was very familiar with Gray. She remembers his great storytelling skills.

“One person can make a difference. If you have the passion for whatever it is, if you put that passion to work, you can make a difference,” Williams said.

Throughout the years, Gray continued to get more involved in his community as well as within the historic society. He helped acquire the Kate Lobrano House on Cue Street that serves as the Hancock County Historic Society Headquarters.

“We have this beautiful treasure in the Lobrano house where all the historic records, pictures, anything you would want to know about Hancock County is on record, and because of him, this home was salvaged after Katrina,” Williams said.

Gray served as vice president until he passed away in 2022. Those who knew him say they’ll never forget his adventurous stories.

“He loved to tell stories. He was probably the best storyteller I’ve ever known in my lifetime. In fact, one day I was doing a tour because he was unable to do the tour and everybody on the bus said, “You are no Charles Gray,” and it was true nobody could tell a story better than Charles,” Williams said.

Gray’s passion for storytelling lives on through the documentary film, “Connections Matter: An Oral History of the People & Places of Hancock County, Mississippi,” narrated by Gray himself.

