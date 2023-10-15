WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans

4-star athlete from Hattiesburg decommits from Mississippi State football

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A talented high school wide receiver/defensive back announced that he has committed from Zach Arnett’s Mississippi State football program.

PJ Woodland, a four-star from Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he will no longer be joining the Bulldogs.

The athlete originally committed to play for Mississippi State in June on a day that three 4-star recruits committed to continue their football careers in Starkville.

Woodland was a member of the 2024 recruiting class for MSU before decommitting on Sunday. He has offers from Ole Miss, Auburn, and LSU.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A special alignment is necessary for a solar eclipse. The Moon blocks the Earth's view of the...
Solar eclipse visible Saturday in South Mississippi
Developers of the new luxury RV park are meeting with residents in the Gulf Park Estates...
Developers share details on new Jackson County RV park
FILE - Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee Shannon Miller, right, stands with her presenter, Mary...
Family of Olympic champion gymnast Mary Lou Retton says she is making ‘remarkable’ progress
The 62,500 square-foot building will soon contain labs, training rooms and conference space....
New research center at port dedicated to Miss. senator
Viewers use special glasses to watch from San Antonio, as the moon moves in front of the sun...
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse moves across the Americas, bringing with it cheers and shouts of joy

Latest News

Hear from Southern Miss Head Golf Coach Eddie Brescher.
College golfers team up with amateurs ahead of Fallen Oak Invitational
The Southern Miss junior is the only player in the field from the Coast.
Picayune native Cameron Guidry preps for Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational (Full Video)
The Southern Miss junior is the only player in the field from the Coast.
Picayune native Cameron Guidry preps for Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational
Matt DeGregorio shares a range session with the Bulldogs top golfer.
Get to know Mississippi State star golfer Hunter Logan