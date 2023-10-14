Developers share details on new Jackson County RV park

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A $30-million dollar investment is coming to Jackson County.

Developers of a new luxury RV park met with residents in the Gulf Park Estates community to discuss the project.

The state-of-the-art facility will be built on the old Pine Island Golf Course. In its original design, it’s zoned for 1,162 Condos, townhomes, and villas. 200 hotel rooms, an 18-hole golf course and commercial space.

Developers with Ocean Springs Island RV, LLC said they are aiming to down-size the property.

It includes 476 RV spaces, 16 tree-houses, 20 resort airstreams, and more.

Adam Dial, a developer, said the location won’t serve as a permanent residential living area. It’s strictly for vacation use only.

The park also coincides with a county road widening project.

He said the Jackson County Board of Supervisors is using a four-year road plan to widen Beachview Drive. Those adjustments will improve drainage, add sidewalks, and widen the roads.

“It’s an investment in the county that will return real sales and property tax. One of the beautiful things about that is that it will have such a small impact on the county. County services if we talk about schools for a minute, these will be people who are vacationing here for a short period of time and they will have no kids going to school paying school tax property tax,” said Dial.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea for families and it sure beats a lot of condominiums or whatever. There are other options. It’s going to bring more business to local restaurants, the bayou restaurant right here and the bait shop. It’s going to help the community in so many ways, William Eisworthy, owner of Funky Monkey Beer, Bait, and Fuel.

Pine Island RV Resort Park is estimated to begin in four months and near completion in 2025.

